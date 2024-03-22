New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Freedom Cafe - Wealdon Leisure Ltd at Woking Leisure Centrekingfield Roadkingfieldwokingsurrey; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: New Zealand Golf Club at New Zealand Golf Club House470 Woodham Lanewokingaddlestonesurrey; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: The Pool In The Park Cafe - Freedom Leisure at The Pool In The Parkkingfield Roadkingfieldwokingsurrey; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Marks & Spencer Plc at Marks & Spencer10 Henry Plazavictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 19 - 21 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Rowbarge Public House at The Rowbarge Public House39 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: The Cricketers Public House at The Cricketers Public Househorsell Birchhorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Bep Viet at Kiosk 4market Walkwokingsurrey; rated on March 14