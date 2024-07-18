New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ambrose Koffee at Gordon Housewych Hillwokingsurrey; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Fresch Coffee House at Crown Housechobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Pizza Express at Pizza Express65 - 67 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on July 3
It means that of Woking's 166 similar establishments with ratings, 117 (70%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.