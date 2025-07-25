New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costaunit 7lion Retail Park151 Oriental Roadwokingsurrey; rated on July 23
• Rated 5: Forge Fuel at Forge43 Church Street Westwokingsurrey; rated on July 22
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kokoro Woking at 2 Albion Housechurch Pathwokingsurrey; rated on July 22