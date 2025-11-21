New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Janabakes at Unit X2mayford Centre113b Mayford Greenmayfordwokingsurrey; rated on November 19
• Rated 5: Little Dessert Shop at Unit 112 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 19
• Rated 5: Jewsons - Bake & Bite at Unit 6-8monument Way Eastwokingsurrey; rated on November 18
• Rated 5: Versova Restaurant at 105 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on November 13
It means that of Woking's 174 similar establishments with ratings, 112 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.