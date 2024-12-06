New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Nando's at 24 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on December 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bird In Hand Public House at Bird In Handegley Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Runa Takeaway at 174 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on December 2