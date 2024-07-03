New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dramatize at The Vyne45 Broadwayknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee @ Sainsbury's at Sainsburysredding Wayknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on June 19

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza15 Broadwayknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on June 20