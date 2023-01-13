Parker Fine Art Auctions was founded in 2020 by Buffy Parker and Henny Smith, both of whom have many years of experience in fine art and auctions. The company holds monthly auctions of fine art and period frames at their saleroom in Farnham. Their vendor’s fee is just £10 per lot, regardless of the sale price. See www.parkerfineartauctions.com or call 01252 20 30 20.