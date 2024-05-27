How about doing something “wild” with nature every day this June?
The Wildlife Trusts, of which Surrey Wildlife Trust is a member, are running their “30 Days Wild” nature challenge throughout June, for the tenth year.
They ask you to do one “wild” thing every day, which they say is scientifically proven to make you feel happier, healthier and more connected to nature.
Your daily wild activities can be anything you like – you might be having breakfast with the birds on Monday, feeling the grass between your toes on Tuesday, and watching wildlife webcams on Wednesday.
This year the challenge not only has weekly themes, but also activity suggestions for each day, giving you a more mindful approach to nature and all its glory.
There’s no set structure, so you can take part in a way that suits you – the trusts are waiting to go on this journey with you.
As Iolo Williams, vice president of The Wildlife Trusts and wildlife TV presenter, says: “Embrace the outdoors with The Wildlife Trusts' 30 Days Wild challenge! Imagine a month dedicated to exploring the wonders of nature, from the majestic red kites soaring above to the humble bees buzzing in our gardens.”
Saving the UK’s wildlife and wild places and helping them to recover from past losses and damage has been a central aim of The Wildlife Trusts throughout their history.
To help you on your way, The Wildlife Trusts will provide you with a free pack of goodies to inspire your wild month.
To get started visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild
Wey to go
You have very likely heard of – and possibly read – the highly popular book Three Men in a Boat. Written by Jerome K Jerome and published in 1889, the humorous novel describes a two-week boating holiday on the River Thames.
By contrast very few people will have heard of a log of a trip on the River Wey Navigation, included in the archives at Surrey History Centre.
In 1946, DH Williams, Michael Joynt, and John Sturney spent a week travelling on a punt along the River Wey from Hampton to Farncombe and back. They recorded the details of their trip in a log book, which includes their daily activities their experiences on particular days. It even records what they had for dinner, the weather and maps of their route.
It is known that Michael Joynt and John Sturney were born in 1931 so they would have been teenagers at the time of the trip.
Should you fancy reading it, the title is Punt ‘Carpe Diem’: Log of trip on the River Wey navigation, 1946 and is Surrey History Centre reference 9897.
Birdsong
Would you like a free introduction to the birds you hear singing from the treetops around our wonderful county?
Surrey Wildlife Trust is offering a free seven-day beginner’s guide to birdsong. The email course help you learn to tell apart some of the most common and distinct birdsongs you are likely to hear in leafy Surrey.
You will learn how to identify the songs of seven birds as well as when and where you can hear them.
When you sign up you will receive bite-size daily emails for one week, audio links for each birdsong, a video of each bird, as well as access to more in-depth information on each bird.
To sign up visit https://tinyurl.com/56855ymk