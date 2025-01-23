Woking Shopmobility will hold its annual pancake race in Jubilee Square on Tuesday, 4 March in the presence of the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, and MP Will Forster.
The race, at noon (registration at 11.30), is open to all local businesses, shops and organisations.
There is no entry fee but Woking Shopmobility asks for a donation from each team, which is to be made up of four relay runners. The fancy dress theme this year, which is optional, is “animals”.
There are prizes for the overall winner, best fancy dress, the mascot race and the most monies raised.
To take part, please call Woking Shopmobility on 01483 776612 or email [email protected] for a race pack.