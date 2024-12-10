The Royal Horticultural Society is celebrating the festive period with RHS Wisley's Glow.
The spectacular show will be lighting up the night sky until 5 January.
Take an enchanting walk around the garden to see some of RHS Wisley’s iconic sights in a new and dazzling light.
Discover a botanical winter wonderland as thousands of glittering lights and a rainbow of mesmerising colours fill the garden with seasonal cheer.
For the first time, the enchanting trail will include a pontoon across the Glasshouse Lake, lights on the Seven Acres Pond, and twinkles in the tropical section of the Glasshouse.
Magical fairy bell trees and snowflakes will light the way around the brand-new route.
Visitors can keep warm with hot food and festive bakes in the Wisley Café, or for food on the go you will find hot drinks and delicious treats available to buy from chalets in the village square.
There is a variety of Christmas stalls inside the garden to provide an all-round festive experience with late-night shopping and festive music. Find some Christmas magic in the RHS Wisley Garden Centre too.
Shop for a treasure trove of traditional and quirky decorations, gifts for gardeners and loved ones, and a host of stocking fillers.
All that plus a sprinkling of festive houseplants, wreaths and UK-grown Christmas trees to fill out your Christmas wishlist.
All tickets must be booked in advance, and visitors are advised to book early to secure their preferred date and time.
Ticket prices vary and start from £5.25/child and £10.45/adult.
During Glow the shuttle bus to Wisley from Woking railway station will run later in the evening so visitors will still be able to reach the garden by bus.
For more information and prices, please visit: https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley/whats-on/glow-at-wisley