Enjoy an unmissable after-dark spectacle of lights at RHS Garden Wisley this festive season as the popular RHS Glow event returns from November 24 to January 2, open from 4pm to 9pm.
This year, for the first time, the RHS is working with lighting experts SLX on reimagined routes that will give visitors the chance to experience the garden in a totally new light.
The magical winter walk shines a light on some of the season’s most spectacular sights after dark.
The enchanting new trail around RHS Garden Wisley includes iconic areas of the garden: venture through Seven Acres to discover a ‘Christmas beach’ in the Glasshouse, stroll through the Wisteria Walk bathed in a purple glow, and marvel at a grand finale on the Jellicoe Canal.
As well as dazzling views at every turn, there will be tasty food and treats to savour and warm you, and gifts galore to stock up on in our Christmas shop.
All tickets must be booked in advance, and visitors are advised to book early to secure their preferred date and time.
RHS members enjoy early access to booking and discounted ticket prices for Glow.
RHS members can buy tickets at the member rate for guests within their normal allocation. Under-fives go free.
For non-members, adult tickets are £19.95 and £12.95 for children.
Members’ rates are £10.45 and £5.25.
Since its formation in 1804, the RHS has grown into the UK’s leading gardening charity, touching the lives of millions of people.
In the past decade it has opened the new RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford, Greater Manchester, and invested in the science that underpins all its work by building RHS Hilltop – The Home of Gardening Science.
It is committed to being net positive for nature and people by 2030.
Its five RHS gardens welcome more than three million visitors each year to enjoy over 34,000 different cultivated plants.
It still holds true its our charitable core – to encourage and improve the science, art and practice of horticulture –to share the love of gardening and the positive benefits it brings. For more information visit www.rhs.org.uk
* The News & Mail has teamed up with RHS Garden Wisley to give away two pairs of tickets to experience the Glow spectacle for yourself. For a chance to win a pair of tickets, see the competition in the October 19 issue of the News & Mail.