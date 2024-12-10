Victoria Place continues to bring that festive feeling to shoppers this Christmas.
And the centre is putting community at its heart with the launch of its donation point for Woking Foodbank. The drop-off point is in the Peacocks Centre by Bandstand Mall.
Woking Foodbank, together with the Trussell Trust, is asking for donations to help local people access resources this festive season and into 2025.
Items required include health bars, longlife lunchbox snacks, longlife apple and orange juice, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned meat, longlife milk (full fat), pasta sauce jars and much more.
All of this is alongside the centre’s free children’s activities, Mrs Claus’ Storytime, on the 19 and 22 December, plus the free grotto, with no booking required. Simply turn up and wait for your turn to meet Santa Claus himself!
“We’re passionate about providing festive experiences for our shoppers this Christmas at Victoria Place where families can share special moments and create cherished memories,” says John Paul Jackson, centre manager.
Attractions at Victoria Place include:
Santa’s Grotto until 24 December – children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa in a beautiful grotto in Central Square;
Singing Reindeer – watch the cheerful reindeer sing carols, adding a merry touch to the food court;
Story Time with Mrs Claus (19 and 22 December) – Mrs Claus will bring Christmas tales to life, delighting little ones with seasonal stories. Join her in the food court;
Charity support – Victoria Place is partnering with Woking Food Bank to raise vital supplies. More details will be shared on Victoria Place’s website and social media channels (@vp_woking);
Giant board game – chimneys and sleighs. A festive twist on the classic snakes and ladders, chimneys and sleighs will be a pop-up giant vinyl game bringing family fun to Henry Plaza.