The University of Surrey welcomed a visit from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Guildford MP Angela Richardson today (Thursday).
During their visit, the Prime Minister and Ms Richardson met nursing students and staff from the School of Health Sciences, where they observed practical lessons taking place.
They also toured Surrey’s world-class facilities, including a unique immersive simulation suite which digitally replicates different healthcare settings.
The Prime Minister also took the time to personally speak to Surrey’s students to learn more about their journey in becoming nurses and why they chose to pursue the profession.
Professor G Q Max Lu, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Surrey, said: “I am honoured to welcome the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Angela Richardson MP to the University of Surrey campus.
"Our reputation for training highly skilled and inspiring health care professionals precedes us. The strength of our excellence in teaching and student support makes Surrey an exceptional place to study.
"We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase some of our state-of-the art facilities to our distinguished visitor.
“As part of our commitment to producing the sought-after health professionals for the future, we are pleased to be welcoming our first cohort of medical students in 2024.
"Combined with the innovative biomedical and healthy living research undertaken at Surrey, we are steadfast in our contribution and support to the NHS and our communities.”
The School of Health Sciences, which sits within the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Surrey continues to go from strength to strength.
The calibre of nursing programmes at the school are both nationally and internationally recognised, being ranked seventh in the QS World University Subject Rankings and eight in the UK (The Times / Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024).
This builds on an established history of the school, which recently celebrated 40 years of educating nurses at Surrey.
Professor Paul Townsend, pro-vice-chancellor and executive cean of the faculty of health and medical sciences at the University of Surrey, said: “It is an enormous privilege to have the Prime Minister and our local MP visit us.
“Surrey is not only the home to cutting edge research but is a world leader in educating health professionals of the future.
"Our team of dedicated teaching staff work hard to ensure that our students have the knowledge and skills needed to care for patients and that they embody the culture and values of the NHS. It is a great honour to be a part of the Surrey family and to witness our students succeed in their studies.”
Jackie McBride, associate professor, head of department: professional preparatory programmes at the School of Health Sciences at the University of Surrey, said: “I am delighted that the Prime Minister has met some of our future healthcare professionals here at the University of Surrey.
"I am beyond proud of our students and of everything they have and continue to achieve. Nursing is more than a job, it requires dedication, empathy, knowledge, and skills, and I know the Prime Minister will have seen today all these attributes in our students.”