The agency has joined forces with the Balfour Beatty landscape team and the Salix nursery in Norfolk. To restore wildflowers and reeds at Bolder Mere near Ockham in Surrey.
As part of the replanting scheme, seeds have been taken from around Bolder Mere to grow at the nursery in Thetford. Before transporting them back to the site near Junction 10 to replant.
NH senior project manager on the M25 junction 10 scheme, Jonathan Wade said: “By focusing on initiatives like the replanting scheme at Bolder Mere, we are not only restoring natural habitats but also ensuring that these ecosystems thrive for future generations.”
Balfour Beatty’s environmental sustainability advisor on the scheme, Kate Mann added: “At Balfour Beatty, our work goes beyond the traditional focus of road investment and beyond operating, maintaining and improving roads.
“This partnership is a powerful reminder of how we can work collaboratively together and for our stakeholders and partners to deliver biodiversity projects that support and enhance the environment.
“Home to butterflies, adders, skylarks and Greater Horseshoe bats. These new habitats will help reverse the decline in these species and keep these wonderful grasslands full of life for generations to come.”
A combination of hay-cutting and conservation grazing will be used to kickstart the restoration process. Along with the seeding, a small area of scrub will also be created, allowing native species to return to the area.
Technical advisors from Arcadis have co-designed the biodiversity solution with Balfour Beatty and experts from Salix.
NH is on course to achieve its 2020 commitment of halting the decline of biodiversity and achieving no net loss in biodiversity across its activities by 2025.