Brightening up the streets of Chobham and its surroundings with floral displays will cost £2,647 this year.
The parish council has agreed to pay that amount to the contractor that installs hanging baskets full of flowers on lampposts and water those plants and the planters around the centre of the village.
Other spending measures to be agreed by the council at its recent meeting included buying a gazebo that will provide cover for members publicising its activities.
The shelter, which is expected to cost around £360, is planned to be used at Chobham Carnival in May, to update villagers on the progress of the council’s neighbourhood plan working group.
The council has also approved a £250 grant for the Chobham Scout Group, which used the money to help pay for a trip by its members to Ypres in Belgium, to visit First World War battlefields and war cemeteries.