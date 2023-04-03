Magical beasts have come to the landscape at Painshill Park in Cobham to lay their eggs... and families are challenged to find them all! The dragon trail follows a one mile route through the garden and is in place until 16 April. It is included with general admission to the garden (free for Painshill members). Booking online in advance will save up to 20% on the entry charge. For full details including ticket prices visit painshill.co.uk or call 01932 868113.