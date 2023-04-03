If you’ve run out of ideas for things to do with young ones during the Easter school holidays, local organisations are offering a range of family fun activities, from craft activities to Easter egg hunts.
The Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking has its usual variety of workshops for all ages. Drop-in and pre-bookable sessions are available to get creative and crafty and keep children entertained.
The craft activities include making paper tube hares, animal marionettes and animal masks. Drop-in workshops are free (but a donation is suggested) while bookable workshops are £9.50 per child and an accompanying adult goes free. Full details are on The Lightbox’s website: thelightbox.org.uk
RHS Garden Wisley has a giant Easter egg hunt daily until Monday 17 April. You can follow the Easter Bunny to find his friends who are playing hide and seek around the garden, as well as learning about spring and what you can do at home for nature and wildlife.
As you explore the garden, search for the huge eggs: if you find them all you will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat. The chocolates are provided by PLAYin CHOC – organic, vegan, free from main allergens and ethically made in the UK.
The activities are included with the garden admission, which is free to RHS members and children under 5. For details visit rhs.org.uk/wisley
Magical beasts have come to the landscape at Painshill Park in Cobham to lay their eggs... and families are challenged to find them all! The dragon trail follows a one mile route through the garden and is in place until 16 April. It is included with general admission to the garden (free for Painshill members). Booking online in advance will save up to 20% on the entry charge. For full details including ticket prices visit painshill.co.uk or call 01932 868113.
Surrey History Centre in Goldsworth Road, Woking, is offering free drop in family activities on a “Wild Wildlife” theme.
Families will learn about British wildlife and can try craft activities which include making a badger, a hedgehog and a snail. The event is ideal for children aged 3 to 10. There is free parking onsite and the centre is buggy friendly and provides baby change facilities. The activities are free and available during Surrey History Centre’s normal opening hours.
The centre will be closed from tomorrow, Good Friday, until Easter Monday, and reopens next Tuesday, 11 April. For full details see surreycc.gov.uk/culture-and-leisure/history-centre/events.
By the way, the activities have been created by young people from Halow Project, which supports young people aged 16+ with learning disabilities and autism on their journey into adult life.