Fullbrook School in New Haw held a superb and thought-provoking Remembrance Service to mark 11 November.
The service was attended by more than 100 people, with special guests including the serving members of the Royal Gibraltar Barracks in Aldershot, and David Clubley, a veteran and a member of the Royal British Legion, who gave a speech as to why the work of the RBL is so important.
The concert was also enjoyed by Chris Hickford CEO of the Eikon charity, who work closely with families from Fullbrook and other local schools with mental health and wellbeing support.
The service reminded the Fullbrook community of the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by those who have fought to protect the freedoms and privileges we enjoy.
It was delivered powerfully by students and staff of Fullbrook, with moving performances that included Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Somewhere Only We Know, as well as a performance from the Year 10 GCSE Drama students who performed a reimagining of soldiers heading to war through the medium of movement, which was inspired by theatre company Frantic Assembly’s Chair Duets.
The purposely minimalist yet emotionally charged staging highlighted the intricacies of human connection and the emotional complexities of war through physical movement and the simple props of a chair and candlelit lanterns.
The piece was deliberately wordless, offering further homage to the silence we pay the fallen every year and allowing the audience to feel the unspoken language of the performers’ movements.
There was also a powerful and moving tribute delivered by Fullbrook’s key stage 4 strategic lead Mr Conquer to those who have served.
All proceeds raised from selling poppies during the week and on the evening were donated to the Royal British Legions, who last year raised £39.3million to support the vital work they do with the veteran community.