Frimley Park Hospital will be getting solar panels as part of a £100 million investment by Great British Energy.
It comes as Labour plan to open a government-owned renewable energy investment body, providing clean power by 2030.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has secured £6 million to install solar panels and energy storage systems across its hospitals.
A total of 4,000 solar panels will be installed across Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey Heath, Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot.
Hospitals the size of Frimley Park and Wexham Park produce carbon emissions equivalent to 5,000 to 10,000 homes.
The initiative supports the trust’s commitment to cut carbon emissions by 50 per cent over the next five years.
Frimley Health is investing in a wide-ranging sustainability programme, including replacing approximately 9,000 light bulbs at each hospital site.
James Clarke, chief strategy officer at Frimley Health, said: “This is fantastic news for our trust and the communities we serve. It’s a big step forward in our journey towards significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy costs.”
Frimley Park Hospital is set to be rebuilt on a different site, with work beginning in 2028 to 2029.
The site, which is made up of two thirds crumbling concrete, has been given priority over other hospitals in the Government’s new hospitals programme.
A preferred site is expected to be announced in May, Bracknell Forest Councillors were told earlier this month.