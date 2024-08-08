Junior doctors, known as FY1s (Foundation Year Ones) will begin work at Frimley Park Hospital as part of their two-year foundation training.
The newly qualified doctors will work across a wide range of specialities, including medicine and surgery.
The 88 doctors have had a week-long induction including attending a special event called SIMley Health. Where hundreds of staff, volunteers and patients came together at Heatherwood Hospital to simulate a normal working shift.
This type of induction event is unique to Frimley Health and gives the doctors the opportunity to familiarise themselves with IT systems, write prescriptions, escalate cases, and interact with their clinical colleagues in a safe environment.
Dr Timothy Ho, chief medical officer at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “Junior doctors are a critical part of our workforce and we welcome all of our new FY1s as they start their careers here.
“Our clinical education team has done a fantastic job with the induction, we’re very fortunate to have a facility like Heatherwood Hospital to be able to offer the doctors such a high level of training.
“The goal of SIMley Health is to create a safe environment where the new doctors can apply their medical knowledge, build confidence and learn safely to help their transition from medical school to the hospital wards. ”
The doctors graduated from various universities across the UK and as far afield as Bahrain, Boston and Poland.
Dr Anson Wong, who graduated from Birmingham University, started her role in the Acute Medical Unit at Frimley.
She said: “I’ve felt very supported by the people around me since I started. I did a ward round first thing this morning and the consultant guided me through and was very understanding. SIMley Health was really useful and it’s helped me to feel more prepared for going on call.”