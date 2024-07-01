An innovative hand surgery table developed by a Frimley Health consultant is improving patient safety and surgical experience.
The Trust’s associate medical director for research Matthew Gardiner, recognised that a better designed table would create a more comfortable experience for patients. They can now sit up during the procedure under local anaesthetic, usually they had to lie flat during hand surgery.
Matthew, who is a consultant hand and plastic surgeon, said: “Patient safety and comfort were the main drivers. Many have conditions that make lying flat very difficult and uncomfortable.
“Some ended up having general anaesthesia only because they couldn’t tolerate lying flat whilst awake.”
While general anaesthesia is safe, local anaesthetic is safer. Trials with the new system saw patients able to sit up and read while their operations were carried out, or even watch the surgery. The design also includes a screen option for those who would rather not watch the surgeon at work.
It was one of the successful bids at last year’s CEO Change Challenge, the Trust’s annual Dragon’s Den-style competition. Which aims to get frontline staff more involved in designing and delivering change.
The challenge secured £7,800 to build the prototype, enabling further testing to refine the hand surgery system. Frimley Health Charity provided the funding and one of the key fundraising principles is to support research at Frimley Health.
“We’re so grateful for all the people who support us, from pledging funds to buying one of our lottery tickets,” said charity director Andrew House.