Six Frimley Health colleagues paid a visit to 10 Downing Street recently to recognise their hard work.
Silvia Marko, Emma Cheeseman, Sophia Evans Garcia, Sala Corcoran, Josie Cunningham and Brett Lee were part of a special reception to recognise their efforts at work. Which included a speech from Sir Keir Starmer, Silvia also took part in a half-hour discussion with the Prime Minister.
The ED nurse, who arrived at Wexham Park Hospital from Greece in August 2020, initially thought her Downing Street invitation was a spam email.
She said: “I said ‘is this a joke’?
“I didn’t see why I would be nominated. But all the team encouraged me to go.”
Silvia was a winner of the Trust’s Value into Practice Awards in January. Her VIP nomination came from a student nurse for the support she gives to help students in the team.
She sat down to talk to the PM, along with three other staff members from hospitals around the country.
“He said there was no need to be nervous and asked for any suggestions we could make about the health service,” Silvia commented.
“I said it was important to have good leadership, like we have at Wexham.
“That if you have the right structure, with good matrons and senior matrons, then when problems arise, we can adapt. Good leadership and leading by example – that’s what matters.”
She added that the PM seemed very approachable, was keen to listen to what was said and ask further questions.