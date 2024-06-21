Foxhills Club & Resort marketing team walked away with the Hotel Marketing Association’s (HMA) ‘Marketing Team of the Year’.
They received the award at an exclusive ceremony in London, hosted by HMA and the Hospitality Professionals Association.
The team is made up of marketing manager Josh Abbott, and marketing coordinator Katie Remnant. Together, they are responsible for marketing for the Surrey resort and were commended for exceeding all targets and expectations in their holistic approach to marketing.
Josh said: “It was an honour to be shortlisted, let alone win! It has been a pleasure to work with Katie and the wider Foxhills team and agencies, who are all so supportive in bringing my vision for the Foxhills brand to life.
“We have worked hard on positioning Foxhills in the market and growing the brand reputation, reviewing our entire approach to marketing, from our golf and active spa offering, to meetings, events and accommodation.”