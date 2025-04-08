Alton Town Council has announced the appointment of the new town clerk set to start this summer.
From June 23, Tom Horwood will succeed Pat Harris, who will be retiring after 16 years with the council.
The council said Mr Horwood was appointed to the position “following an open and competitive recruitment process” for his “wealth of experience as a local government and community service leader”.
Mr Horwood said: “I look forward to joining the team of councillors and officers at Alton Town Council in June.
“I am delighted at the opportunity to serve the communities of Alton and Holybourne in this time of change and challenge for public and community services.”
Mr Horwood was a director at East Hampshire District Council for eight years, before becoming joint chief executive of Waverley and Guildford borough councils.
With more than 20 years in local government, he also worked in senior roles in Havant and Bromley Councils. He is currently a healthcare charity chief executive, and has been a college governor and charity chair.
Alton town mayor, Cllr Annette Eyre said: “Tom’s extensive experience will be an asset to our town as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for Alton and the council, both now and in the context of the forthcoming local government reorganisation.
“We look forward to working with Tom to serve our community.”