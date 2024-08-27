A 10-year-old black and white cat is looking for a place to call his forever home after spending the majority of his life on the streets.
Fluffy was a bit timid when he first arrived arrived at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, being a stray and having had interaction with only a few people.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, said: “Our gorgeous Fluffy came to us via one of our cattery volunteers after a few years of living on the streets and being cared for by a few neighbours.
“He was a bit timid when he first arrived, but once he knew we were all friends he relaxed and now loves having a fuss made of him, and is really loving having a warm place to live and being spoilt by everyone!!
“Fluffy is probably best as the only pet right now, and will need a more quiet home due to his timid nature, so is best living with older children who will understand and respect his needs.
“With some time and patience, we know that Fluffy will settle right into a home and will be a wonderful pet for someone.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Fluffy, visit ww.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.
Millbrook is unable to keep a waiting list. However, they are able to keep your application for up to three months to try to match you with another animal.