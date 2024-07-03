A former BBC producer and director visited the Surrey Borders Film Club.
Nick Handel started at the BBC as a journalist when he was 18-years-old. He moved to entertainment where he created puppets including ‘Basil Brush’ and served as an executive producer of ‘Children in Need’.
He worked alongside Dame Esther Rantzen on ‘That’s Life’ and is a children’s author and known for Newskids on the Net.
At the meeting, Nick discussed how to make a good documentary. Including how to gradually release an interesting storyline, how to interview to achieve a natural result and creating a more effective editing technique.
There was a sad note when it was announced that member Alan Hussey had passed away after a brave fight against ill health. Alan was a former BBC cameraman and sound engineer who shared and contributed a lot of his skills and knowledge within the club.
The club said: “He was a highly thoughtful member and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
“A one minute silence took place to honour him. The film Framed was then shown which Alan directed, produced, and scripted and he had an acting role in the film.
“It won the 2015 Albany Shield Competition.”
The next meeting will view and discuss the results of the Surrey Border spring challenge films.
The club welcomes new members who are interested in any aspects of filmmaking. You can find out more online at www.surreyborder.org.uk or by emailing [email protected].