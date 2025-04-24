New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dianthus Trading Company, at Dianthus Buildingwishbone Waywokingsurrey was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 19.
And Pyrford Golf Club, at Pyrford Golf Clubwarren Lanepyrfordwokingsurrey was also given a score of four on March 19.
It means that of Woking's 167 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 110 (66%) have ratings of five and five have zero ratings.