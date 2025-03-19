New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Grand Taj, at 17 - 19 Broadwayknaphillwokingsurrey was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.
And Eastern Taste, at 10 - 12 Lower Guildford Roadknaphillwokingsurrey was given a score of two on February 11.
It means that of Woking's 167 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 116 (69%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.