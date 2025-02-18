New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Valentino's Coffee Juice Bar, at 23 - 29 Broadwayknaphillwokingsurrey was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.
And East West Restaurant, at East West Restaurant142 Connaught Roadbrookwoodwokingsurrey was given a score of four on January 13.
It means that of Woking's 167 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 118 (71%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.