New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Coffee Corner Stop at 103 Oyster Lanebyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 3: Ronnie's Cafe at Shopsundial House89 - 93 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 2: Stretched And Fired at The Lightboxchobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 26
It means that of Woking's 166 similar establishments with ratings, 113 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.