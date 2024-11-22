New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Cosy C/o The Lighthouse at Woking Vineyard Churchthe Lighhouse8 - 10 High Streetwokingsurrey; rated on November 18
• Rated 5: Hermitage Coffee House at 10 Gorsewood Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on November 13
• Rated 3: The Pear Tree at 9 Marshall Paradecoldharbour Roadwokingsurrey; rated on October 17
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Happy Fish Bar at 4 The Terracehigh Streetold Wokingwokingsurrey; rated on October 17