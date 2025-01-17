New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Pret A Manger41 Wolsey Walkwokingsurrey; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Bem Coffee Ltd at Bem Coffee9 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on October 28

• Rated 4: Bem Coffee at 3 Creswell Corneranchor Hillknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on November 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Harvester Restaurant at The Harvester Restaurant81 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on January 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Dominic's at 24 Ash Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 13