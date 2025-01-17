New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Pret A Manger41 Wolsey Walkwokingsurrey; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Bem Coffee Ltd at Bem Coffee9 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on October 28
• Rated 4: Bem Coffee at 3 Creswell Corneranchor Hillknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on November 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Harvester Restaurant at The Harvester Restaurant81 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on January 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Dominic's at 24 Ash Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 13