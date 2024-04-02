New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beijing Restaurant at Beijing95 - 99 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Cote Brasserie at Coteground Floorprovincial House26 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurantunit 66 Lower Concoursepeacocks Centrevictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Mcdonald'Swaterloo House11 - 17 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 54 Upper Concourse Peacocks Centrevictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Coffee Ltd5 Albion Househigh Streetwokingsurrey; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Edwins Garden Centre Cafe at Egley Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Ember Inns at The Wheatsheafchobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Queens Head Public House at 2 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Go Go at 8 The Broadwaywokingsurrey; rated on March 22
• Rated 1: Simla Spice at Simla Spice8 Broadwayknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on February 26