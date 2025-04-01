New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Latino, at Latino4 Harland House44 Commercial Waywokingsurrey was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 24.
And The Royal Masala, at 39 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey was given a score of zero on February 24.
It means that of Woking's 168 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 114 (68%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.