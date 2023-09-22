New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Clava Restaurant at 18 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on September 15
• Rated 4: Marciano Lounge at 1 Albion Housecommercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on August 17
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Shins Sushi & Bibimbap Cafe at Shins Sushi And Bibimbap Cafekiosk 3market Walkwokingsurrey; rated on August 17