New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 1: Bulgogi Korean Restaurant at Bulgogi54 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 14

• Rated 0: Woking Kebabs And Mr Cod at 3 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 17

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 2: Foy African Cuisine at Kiosk 6market Walkwokingsurrey; rated on March 14

• Rated 1: Royal Chef at 38 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 13