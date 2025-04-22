New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Bulgogi Korean Restaurant at Bulgogi54 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 14
• Rated 0: Woking Kebabs And Mr Cod at 3 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Foy African Cuisine at Kiosk 6market Walkwokingsurrey; rated on March 14