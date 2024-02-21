New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: The Flying Bean Cafe at Ground Floor68 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 16
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: FCB Coffee at Woking Railway Stationstation Approachwokingsurrey; rated on January 16
• Rated 4: The Ketch at The Ketch17 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on January 16
• Rated 4: The Village at The Village Indian Takeaway3 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on January 16