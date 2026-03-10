Glamorously-clad guests arrive to find a lavish anniversary dinner left uncooked, the hosts nowhere to be seen, and two gunshots fired into the night.
Thus was the stage set for the sold-out last of three performances of Neil Simon’s Rumours in Elstead Village Hall, a production by the Players of Elstead Theatrical Society.
It was the result of more than six months’ hard work, and the ensemble cast of local thespians, under the direction of Terry Gardiner, delivered a riotously entertaining evening, complete with stellar lighting and sound by Rowan Lonsdale and Chris Smith-Keery, and a professional-grade set by Graham Lonsdale.
A classic sitting room comedy-drama, Rumours whisks us right into the heart of its intrigue and potential disasters, set up with energy and aplomb by real-life couple Melanie and Ciaran Duke playing the Bevanses. Witty wordplay, slick farce and a collective fabrication told to a romantically-inclined policeman all ensue.
We were treated to vivid characterisations, including troubled wives (Maggie Stock and Pauline Colley), an aspiring Brighton South MP (Phil Ryder), ‘the best analyst in Harley Street’ (Jos Johnston) and the fittingly-named celebrity chef Cookie (Alyson Warner).
The script demands versatility and quick-fire comic timing, and the cast all rose to the challenge, ultimately concluding with a fantastic, hilariously meandering monologue from bandaged Leonard Cummings (Stephen Henderson).
The rumours are true: the Players of Elstead Theatrical Society delivered an uproarious evening, keeping us guessing and laughing until the lights came down.
Matilda Warner
Players of Elstead Theatrical Society welcomes new members of all ages and experience levels. Productions include acting, directing, set building, costume making, lighting, sound, props and front-of-house roles.
A spokesperson said: “Joining us is a wonderful way to meet people, learn new skills, contribute to village life and help keep the tradition of local theatre thriving in Elstead.”
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