A summit to discuss food insecurities and improving access to food aid was held at The Lighthouse earlier this year in support of vulnerable residents.
Organised by Woking Borough Council (WBC), the summit brought more than 30 representatives together from more than 15 organisations.
The event heard from various speakers on the need to work together and how the strengthening of a shared network would help bolster the ability to provide food aid for residents in need.
The summit addressed issues that lead to food insecurity which are often overlooked, how to foster the self-sufficiency of residents in a way that makes a long-term difference and taking a holistic approach to helping residents in need.
Leader of Woking Borough Council Cllr Ann-Marie Barker said: “With the increased volume of those seeking assistance, it was important for the food aid organisations to come together and discuss what has gone well, and what we can be doing to improve.
“We are very lucky in Woking to have so many different organisations tackling this issue. By bringing everyone together, and recognising our shared goal, we have gained a better understanding of the food crisis’ scope and are now better equipped to tackle it more effectively.”
Attendees included Canalside Community Fridge, Christian Agency Network, Fareshare, Foodwise (TLC) Limited, Homestart, Knaphill Community Fridge, Mascot, SMEF and South Woking Community Food Bank.
There was also St Peters Church, Welcome Church, West Byfleet Community Fridge, Woking Environmental Action, Woking Foodbank, Woking People of Faith and WBC.