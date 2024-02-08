Farnham Repair Cafe has been nominated for a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the MBE equivalent for voluntary groups.
It comes after the repair cafe, founded by Professor Martin Charter in 2015 and the first in the UK to gain charity status, welcomed its 5,000th visitor on January 13.
Over the past eight years, the cafe’s volunteer repairers have helped divert 6.3 tonnes of consumer goods away from landfill, saving its users an estimated £180,000 in replacements.
The announcement of awards will be made on the King’s birthday, November 14.
Farnham Repair Cafe (https://frc.cfsd.org.uk/) takes place on the second Saturday of the months, from 10am to 1pm at The Spire Church in South Street.