Farnborough Airport has unveiled plans for what it says will be one of the most significant light-weight solar installations in the south east.
The airport, which also has plans to raise its cap on flights from 50,000 to 70,000 annually, says this initiative will enable the airport to generate 25 per cent of its own power.
The solar installation project is slated to encompass various structures, including the airport’s iconic curved hangar roofs, terminal building, control tower, Ground Support Facility building, and the Aviator Hampshire hotel.
This will enable the charging of the airport’s operational fleet of electric vehicles using self-generated electricity.
Airport chief executive officer Simon Geere emphasised the project’s alignment with the airport’s broader sustainability objectives.
He said: “In our efforts to be a sustainability showcase for airports around the world, we are always looking for new ways to supply and create sustainable energy sources.”
Mr Geere further highlighted the importance of the solar installation in meeting the airport’s Net Zero Roadmap commitment, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030 or sooner.
The solar installation project is in harmony with recent government directives favouring rooftop solar over installations on agricultural land.
The project will be executed by Solivus and is scheduled to begin construction by the end of this year.