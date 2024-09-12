A Guildford warehouse became hotspot recently when a member of the royal family paid a visit.
His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester visited FareShare Sussex & Surrey’s new warehouse. He unveiled commemorative plaques to mark the charity’s important work in fighting hunger and food waste.
The Duke also went on a tour, participated in volunteer activities and met with suppliers and partner organisations.
He was joined by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux. Alongside, FareShare Sussex & Surrey CEO Dan Slatter, chair of trustees Johnathan Wilkins and Vice Chair Suzie Maine and staff and volunteers.
Mr Slatter said: “We are deeply honoured to have had His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester visit our Guildford depot, recognising the fantastic work our volunteers and staff do every day to keep our depot running smoothly and safely.”
The day concluded with a lunch incorporating surplus food, showcasing the charity’s commitment to reducing food waste.