VICTORIA Place is welcoming the nation’s favourite pups from down under to the town centre this Easter.
This Saturday, Bluey and Bingo, stars of the popular animated show on CBeebies, will be bringing their playful presence to Victoria Place in Woking for everyone to enjoy.
“We’re very excited to welcome Bluey and Bingo this Easter,” said John Paul Jackson, centre manager.
“The playful pair are so popular, we’re sure they will bring a lot of fun to Victoria Place, and help create very special memories for so many.
“As the Easter Holiday starts, we want to give something back to our customers, and hope this free event will be enjoyed by everyone.”
Bluey's show follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum and four-year-old little sister, Bingo.
Bluey and Bingo will be making personal appearances at 11am, noon, 1pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm in Central Square.
No booking is required and the free meet-and-greets will be on a first come, first served basis on the day.