A family will be cycling 1,000 miles in just 10 days through three countries in memory of their father.
George and James Doyle aim to raise £10,000 to honour their late father Tony Doyle MBE, who passed away last year. The family lived in Horsell and the Woking area.
Joined by friends Dylan and Jamal, the group will cycle through the Netherlands and Germany starting on August 15.
Tony was a professional cyclist, known for being Britain's most successful six day rider and a two-time world champion.
“Dad was one of the best in the world at that type of racing,” said George.
“He spent pretty much every winter over on the continent and the majority of them were in Germany. The plan is to go to eight of the cities where he won six day races.
“We're starting in Ghent and then we're going to finish in Munich. We're visiting eight cities along the way.”
Money raised from the cycle will be split equally between Pancreatic Cancer UK (PC UK) and Headway. Tony had only been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer for four weeks before he died.
Of the total cancer research budget, PC UK only receives three per cent and has been underfunded for decades. George hopes the money will drive more vital research into the disease as it’s still “too difficult to diagnose, too tough to treat, and has the lowest survival rate”.
He added: “I think it’s the deadliest form of common cancer.”
Headway is a charity that supports people who have had brain injuries and provides them with care. In 1989, Tony was riding in Munich when another rider swung out in front of him without warning.
The crash left him in a coma for eight days with his shoulder broken in five places and his elbow broken in two. When he woke up, Headway helped aid him in his recovery and rehabilitation.
“It was a cause that was very close to Dad's heart and he was a patron for Headway Surrey up until the end,” George said.
“He used to do lots of charity work and he'd go and give talks and go and give support in whichever way he could.”
Against all the odds, Tony returned to the sport at the 1990 Munich Six Day. He went on to win the event, just one year after his horrific crash.
The charity bike ride was one of the family’s last conversations with Tony and a “glint returned to his eye”.
Although the ride hasn’t started yet, more than £4,500 has been raised at the time of writing.
George said: “We're going to push as hard as we can to get to that target.”
He added that due to the nature of the challenge. Donations and loans in the form of items such as a support van, bike equipment and cycle clothing would be appreciated.
Items can be donated by emailing [email protected]. Money towards the fundraiser can be made at https://tinyurl.com/Tony-Doyle-Charity-Ride