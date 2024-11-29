Seized phones packed with evidence helped to track down a family of car thieves who were last week sentenced for a series of offences across the Surrey region.
Father and son George Bolton Snr, 37, and George Bolton Jnr, 22, alongside George Snr’s brother Warren Bolton, 33, carried out a spate of keyless vehicle thefts across 18 months from May 2022 to November 2023.
The trio’s web of organised crime came to an end after officers discovered incriminating text messages involving George Bolton Jnr and Warren Bolton, discussing which vehicles to target, how to break into keyless vehicles, and videos of their latest steals. Through messaging apps, the group also dropped ‘pins’ on the locations of target cars, as well as using specialised apps to monitor a vehicle’s history and its ‘stolen’ status.
Across five policing areas – Surrey, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Essex, West Midlands, and London – the group committed a total of 28 offences, targeting high-value vehicles, typically in the early hours of the morning.
Occasionally they were captured on CCTV holding up relay devices around the outside of vehicles and homes to try and break into their target cars, but their faces were covered, and it was only when officers were reviewing mobile phone evidence from a separate case that they were able to identify the Bolton three.
The trio all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and were sentenced to a combined total of 13 years imprisonment between them when they appeared at Reading Crown Court last week.
George Mark Bolton, 22, of Roman Road, Essex, was sentenced to a total of three years and two months in jail. His father, George Thomas Bolton, 37, of Chipstead Valley Road, Croydon, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison. Warren Bolton, 33, of Chipstead Valley Road, Croydon, who also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and Class B drugs and was sentenced to seven years and two months behind bars.
Investigating officer DC Arun Sharma said: “The incriminating evidence was stacked up against the Boltons, and their blasé communication with fellow offenders shows their lack of compassion or consideration towards the victims they deprived of their vehicles.
“This investigation and evidence gathered allows us to build an even bigger picture of organised crime groups throughout Surrey, and we are glad these three offenders have been brought to justice.
“I hope this serves as a message that vehicle crime will never be tolerated.”