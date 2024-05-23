A FOOTBALL tournament and family fun day is being held to raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital where a six-year-old Old Woking boy is being treated for stomach cancer.
Cain Critcher started receiving chemotherapy at the specialist cancer hospital in southwest London soon after he had a neuroblastoma diagnosed.
Cain was a mascot at a recent Woking FC Legends match at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, supported by young Meadow Sports players .
Meadow Sports will be hosting the fundraiser at its Loop Road ground on July 28 from 11am to 10pm.
Teams will compete for the Critcher Cup and there will be stalls, a petting farm, food and drink, inflatables, Irish dancing, a raffle, balloons for sale, an auction and a disco.
All the events have been organised by Joanne Brazil and Kim Marlow who are the cousins of Shaney, Cain’s mum.
Joanne’s son Tommy plays for the Meadow Sports under-eights and got the club involved.
Joanne said the mascot event at Woking FC brought a bit of happiness to the Critcher family.
“Cain is having more blood transfusions because he has cancerous cells in his blood,” she said.
“To see that little boy out of his wheelchair, running around with a big smile on his face, was just amazing.
“The crowd were all clapping him. It was like he was a little celebrity.”
Joanne said the event in July is intended to bring the local community together in support of Cain and to lift the family.
“If there’s some money left over I’d like to treat them to a family holiday; a Butlin’s weekend or a Haven holiday park. It would be fantastic.
“The team at the Royal Marsden Hospital have worked hard every day for Cain and his battle against this awful disease. They have been fantastic.”