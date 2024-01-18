Extinction Rebellion Waverley and Borders will stage a “family-friendly” protest at Farnborough Airport on Saturday, January 27 – with the potential to become the biggest demonstration yet against Farnborough’s flight expansion plans.
In collaboration with other local and national climate organisations, XR Waverley and Borders says it is assembling a “diverse cohort of citizens who are fed up with the devastating effects of the private aviation industry”.
Protesters will meet at Queensmead Shopping Centre, Farnborough GU14 7RT, at 11am on January 27 and march from there to the main gates of the airport, where there will be speeches and a “lively” rally featuring the ‘Lightship Greta’ (pictured), XR Red Rebels and Rebel Rhythms samba band.
Extinction Rebellion has informed the police and assures “no one is trying to get arrested” – the branch says it just wants “as many people as possible to show up and make enough noise to drown out all those billionaires going for their weekend aerial jaunts”.
An XR Waverley spokesperson added: “Searching for a family-friendly way to protest against the obscenely wealthy and mega-polluting 0.0001 per cent who use private jets while supporting your local community and council’s climate change objectives?
“Look no further than XR’s peaceful demonstration against the expansion of Farnborough Airport on Saturday, January 27.
“If you think it’s immoral that millions of people in the global south are suffering from the direct impacts of climate change while a tiny minority flippantly continue to pump carbon into the atmosphere, thus fuelling this catastrophe, then why not join us in Farnborough and make your voice heard?
“Be it about global impact, or local concerns about noise and air pollution, be part of a creative and colourful march alongside Lightship Greta, XR Red Rebels and Rebel Rhythms samba band.”
Farnborough Airport says it will work to balance the economic benefit and environmental impact of its plans, and last October unveiled plans for one of the largest solar installations in the South East.