FIVE artists with a love of nature come together in a new show, The Pull of the Land, at The Lightbox in Woking from November 21 to December 10.
Sarah Cox, Anne Winstanley Wood, Claire Hankey, Debbie Tearle and Emma Tweedie met during lockdown in various online artist forums, where they discovered a shared passion for nature and the outdoors.
With this theme at the core of their art, they are presenting a one-off exhibition which brings to life their different approaches and responses to nature. The show will be presented in the Art Fund Prize Gallery on the ground floor. Admission is free.
Land, sea and sky have inspired the artists, from reimagined landscapes that evoke sensory memories, expressive landscapes inspired by the Surrey Hills, abstract paintings inspired by nature walks and childhood memories to artworks which seek to capture the elemental spirit and energy of places.
“Getting to know the other artists and the story behind their work has been fascinating,” said Claire Hankey.
“Each of us has our own unique approach which makes for a rich and diverse exhibition. We hope there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”
“I’ve enjoyed this process as it’s not only been a creative journey but also brilliant from a social aspect,” Emma Tweedie added.
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.