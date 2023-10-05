AN EXHIBITION inspired by World Homeless Day tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10) highlights the work of Woking-based charity York Road Project captured in a series of stunning images by Surrey photographer Siân Tyrrell.
Beyond Stereotypes: Homeless Voices Disrupting Stigma, Igniting Change, which York Road Project is able to stage thanks to Siân’s work, offers a rare glimpse into the lives and stories of those experiencing homelessness in Woking.
Visitors to the exhibition can expect a powerful and thought-provoking experience. The images help to challenge preconceived notions and foster a deeper understanding of their experiences, testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Cherisse Dealtry, chief executive, York Road Project, said: “Siân’s offer to work with York Road Project is giving us some exciting new opportunities. Her photography gives us a chance to give people a real insight into those who benefit from the project.
“We also like the fact Siân wants our clients to enjoy the whole experience and that she is interested in understanding them and helping to build their confidence. So often our clients can feel people aren’t interested in discovering who they are and what they think about themselves. Siân is great at winning the trust of the people she works with.
“I have worked at York Road Project for six years, two as CEO. Navigating the complexities of homelessness, coupled with the uncertainty of funding, and the challenges posed by Covid-19, has been a significant journey for us. However, the rewards are immeasurable. Witnessing individuals regain stability and confidence is deeply rewarding.
“I am particularly passionate about working alongside a team of compassionate staff, ensuring we support the needs of every individual, tailoring support to their unique circumstances.
“No two days are the same, underscoring the dynamic nature of our work and the incredible impact we have.”
The exhibition, which is free to view, will be at the Surrey History Centre in Woking on November 8, 9 and 11 from 10 am to 4pm.