Live performances of music and poetry will fill the air in the grounds of Brookwood Military Cemetery on May 17 for an evening of entertainment.
The annual Evening at Brookwood will feature the wartime act D-D ay Darlings, Britain's Got Talent winner and Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, the Gordon's School Pipes & Drums, and young musicians of Pirbright School.
This year a commemorative torch will be on display as part of its journey around the UK before going to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.
People attending will be able to go on a guided tour of the cemetery and digital tours will be accessible via the Memory Anchor app.
Food and drink will be available from local providers. The event starts at 4.30pm.
The Evening at Brookwood is organised by the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation (CWGF), the charity of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission whose largest UK site is the Brookwood Military Cemetery.
CWGF director of fundraising, Laura Stoker, said: “This is a hugely popular family event and there will be something for everyone. By coming along, you will be supporting the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation.
“All proceeds support our charity so we can keep telling the stories of those who lost their lives in the world wars.”
Adult tickets cost £18, while children (under 13 and must be accompanied by one adult) attend free of charge.
For more information and to book tickets, visit https://foundation.cwgc.org/, search for “Get Involved” and “Events”.