The Guildford Shakespeare Company’s Young Company celebrates its tenth anniversary with An Anatomy of (T)errors at Millmead Baptist Church on April 10 and 11.
It is a gripping, cautionary tale, asking who really pays the price when science goes too far.
Devised by 13 to 18-year-old theatre makers, the production is based on three of the main company’s 2025 shows - Frankenstein, The Comedy of Errors and Pride and Prejudice - and written by Theo-Toksvig Stewart.
Guildford Shakespeare Company co-founder Matt Pinches said: “The Young Company show is always a fascinating delight, to see what these inspiring young theatre makers come up with.”
There are performances at 7.30pm both nights and at 2.30pm on April 11. For tickets, priced £12.50, visit www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk
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